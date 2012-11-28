SINGAPORE Nov 28 Olam International Ltd
dismissed allegations by short-seller Muddy Waters,
which attacked the Singapore commodity trader's acquisitions and
accounting, and said it faces no risk of insolvency.
Olam, 16 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pvt Ltd, said in a 45-page report on Wednesday
that it has sufficient liquidity to pursue its current business
and future investments.
"We believe that the report's assertions are motivated to
distract and create panic amongst our continuing shareholders,
bond holders and creditors," Olam said in a statement.
Muddy Waters on Tuesday released a long-awaited report
detailing its attacks on Olam, which the commodity trader
dismissed as lacking in substance.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)