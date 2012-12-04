* Shares rise as much as 8.6 pct after rights issue plan
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Dec 4 Olam International
Ltd's $1.2 billion cash call lifted its shares but
failed to ease concerns about the Singapore commodities firm's
financial position after its CEO only last week said it would
not tap debt markets for the next five to six months.
Olam managed to get full backing from powerful Singapore
state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, its
second-biggest shareholder, for a complex bonds-with-warrants
issue to battle short-seller Muddy Waters. The move sent its
shares up more than 8 percent to a nearly two-week high on
Tuesday.
But critics including Muddy Waters and several analysts
warned that Olam needs to shore up its weak cash position after
piling up debt to finance expansion.
"This rights issue has not addressed ongoing concerns
regarding low margins, high leverage, and the need for cheap
funding amidst wafer-thin 5 percent EBITDA margins," said Owen
Gallimore, ANZ credit strategist.
Olam borrowed heavily to fund its expansion beyond trading
into the actual production and processing of agricultural
commodities from cotton to coffee to cashew nuts.
Bond markets have grown jittery over debt which totalled
S$8.4 billion ($6.9 billion) at the end of September.
Muddy Waters, which two weeks ago launched a scathing attack
on Olam's accounting, debt and investment projects that sent its
bond and stock prices tumbling - and ultimately spurred the
rights issue plan - said the move only validated its thesis that
the company is in danger of failing.
"Our view remains Strong Sell," it said, adding that the
fund raising "merely postpones the collapse that we feel is
almost inevitable".
Olam has sued Muddy Waters in a Singapore court and issued a
detailed rebuttal of the short-seller's allegations, saying it
was not at risk of insolvency and had enough liquidity.
NEGATIVE CYCLE
Olam's rights issue, which was originally put together by
Olam and taken to its banks and then to Temasek, is intended to
bolster the commodity firm's liquidity and is seen by analysts
as a strategy that could put the squeeze on short-sellers such
as Muddy Waters.
Temasek, which owns 16 percent of Olam, has committed to
fully underwrite the $1.2 billion issue, potentially raising its
stake as high as 28 percent if other shareholders do not
participate, an Olam spokeswoman said.
Olam shares were up 2.2 percent at S$1.61 late in Tuesday's
session, retreating after a surge as high as S$1.71 a share.
Bond prices were choppy after rising late on Monday
following the fund-raising announcement. Olam bonds due in 2017
are trading at 90/92 cents on the dollar and
the 2020s are at 92/93.
Heavy ownership by retail investors, who are attracted to
the high yield, make Olam bonds especially volatile. Olam 2020s
are nearly half-owned by retail investors and 2017s have 70
percent retail involvement.
The main idea behind the fund-raising plan is to "break the
negative cycle" of high bond yields filtering through to the
equity market, said James Koh, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng.
The rights issue will be a short-term positive for the
stock, Koh said.
"However, management's earlier stance that it could easily
survive 12 to 18 months even in a credit market seizure may now
sound hollow and minority shareholder confidence may be eroded,"
he added. He cut his rating on Olam shares to "sell" from "hold"
and lowered his target price to S$1.42 from S$1.75.
Last week, Olam Chief Executive Sunny Verghese told Reuters
in an interview that the company had sufficient cash and did not
expect to tap the debt markets for at least five to six months.
But late on Monday, Olam surprised the markets by announcing
that it would issue a nominal $750 million of 6.75 percent
five-year bonds at a price of 95 percent, raising $712.5
million.
The bonds have warrants attached that will allow holders to
buy a total of 387 million shares at $1.291, which would raise
$500 million if they were all exercised.
Temasek said in supporting the bond issue that it also backs
Olam's strategy to add on more upstream and midstream
capabilities - an approach that has loaded it with debt as it
bought up flour mills and dairy operations from Nigeria to
Uruguay.
The financial burdens of that strategy remain a worry for
investors.
Citing uncertainty on whether Olam's myriad of acquisitions
will succeed, and a continued propensity for expansionist growth
and high gearing, OCBC said in a note that it was less confident
about Olam's long-dated bonds.
"Olam is still in a negative FCF (free cash flow) position
as CFO (cash flow from operations) remains volatile and capex
remains high," it said.
Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan were joint
bookrunners, lead managers and underwriters for the transaction.
