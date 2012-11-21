SINGAPORE Nov 21 Olam International Ltd
said it has initiated legal action in the High Court
of Singapore against both short-seller Muddy Waters, LLC and its
founder Carson Block for statements made at a conference in
London on Monday.
Olam gave no further details on its legal action in a terse
statement issued on Wednesday.
Following Block's Monday statements, which questioned Olam's
accounting practices, Muddy Waters stepped up its battle against
Olam with a letter dated Nov. 20 that criticised the Singapore
commodities trader's debt and cash burn. Investors, however,
took the latest salvo in stride.
