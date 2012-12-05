SINGAPORE Dec 5 Shares of Olam International
Ltd fell sharply on Wednesday as concerns persisted
about the Singapore commodities firm's financial position
despite a rights issue backed by state investor Temasek Holdings
Pte Ltd.
Olam shares declined as much as 6.9 percent on Wednesday,
more than wiping out gains the previous day after the company
announced a $1.2 billion bonds-with-warrants issue.
Olam has been battling Muddy Waters for two weeks, after the
short-seller attacked the company's accounting, debt and
investment projects.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edmund Klamann)