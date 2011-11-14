SINGAPORE Nov 14 Singapore commodities
firm Olam International on Monday posted a 15 percent
rise in its first-quarter net profit as an increase in overall
sales volume offset a drop in earnings from cotton.
Olam booked S$34.2 million ($26.6 million) in net profit in
the three months ended Sept 30, up from S$29.7 million a year
ago.
The company said that very high volatility in cotton prices
and weakening demand for the commodity due to macro-economic
uncertainties had reduced net contribution from cotton, but the
price swings seem to be stabilizing.
"We believe that the unprecedented volatility seen in the
cotton markets in the last cropping season seem to have now
stabilized as we enter the new cropping season," it said.
Analysts had been concerned that Olam, one of the world's
largest cotton traders, would be caught up by defaults involving
cotton players in the United States, which partly contributed to
rival commodities firm Noble Group's first quarterly
loss in 14 years.
Olam trades about 20 different commodities ranging from
almonds and cashews to cocoa and coffee.
($1 = 1.285 Singapore Dollars)
