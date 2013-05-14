BRIEF-Cloetta says Swedish Competition Authority approves Candyking acquisition
* Swedish Competition Authority approves Cloetta's acquisition of Candyking
SINGAPORE May 15 Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by a strong performance in its food staples and packaged food business.
Olam posted a net profit of S$108.5 million ($87.3 million) for the three months ended March, up from S$98.7 million a year earlier.
Olam, propped up by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings after short-seller Muddy Waters attacked its debt-fuelled acquisitions, said it would nearly halve its capital spending over the next three years from an earlier plan.
For company statement, click ($1 = 1.2428 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)
NAIROBI, April 5 Kenya has sent a team of scientists and other experts to investigate reports of crop-eating caterpillars known as fall armyworms in maize fields in the western region of Trans-Nzoia, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co for $7.16 billion, excluding debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.