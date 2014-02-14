SINGAPORE Feb 13 Commodities trading firm Olam
International Ltd posted an 8.5 percent drop in its
first-half profit on lower sales volume and commodity prices,
citing weakness in its coffee business, upstream dairy and wood
product businesses.
The Singapore-based firm posted also saw higher depreciation
and amortisation charges.
Revenue was S$8.8 billion ($6.95 billion) for the six months
ended Dec 31, down 7.9 percent on the year. Its profit after tax
and minority interest (PATMI) for the period was S$180.5
million.
Olam said edible nuts, spices and vegetable ingredients,
wheat milling, sugar refining, as well as dairy and cocoa supply
chain businesses performed strongly, while upstream dairy and
wood products performance was disappointing.
"The Cocoa business continued to perform well as we entered
the main procurement season in Q2 FY2014 and is well positioned
for H2 FY2014. The Coffee business recorded lower volumes
and faced some margin pressure due to continuing low prices,"
the firm said in a statement. (link.reuters.com/geg86v)
The Oct-Dec quarter registered a 12.5 percent drop in
PATMI, to S$134.9 million, the company said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) for the first half rose 5.4 percent, though a 31.8
percent jump in depreciation and amortisation charges, on an
invested fixed capital expansion of about S$1 billion, hit core
profits.
Olam, which operates in cocoa, coffee, cashew, sesame, rice,
cotton and wood products, posted a negative free cash flow of
S$282.2 million, a deterioration from a positive free cash flow
of S$46 million reported a quarter earlier.
Though the company said it remains on track to generate
positive free cash flow for the financial year 2014.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)