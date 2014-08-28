SINGAPORE Aug 29 Commodities trader Olam
International Ltd said on Friday its net profit for
the quarter ended June 30 fell 43.9 percent to S$31.8 million
($25.46 million).
Full-year net profit jumped 67.8 percent to S$608.5 million
on off-off gains, beating an average forecast for the period of
S$400.35 million based on forecasts from 15 analysts, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Olam recommended a cash dividend of 5 Singapore cents per
share for the year, as well as a special dividend of 2.5
Singapore cents per share.
(1 US dollar = 1.2488 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)