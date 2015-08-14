SINGAPORE Aug 14 Singapore-based agricultural
firm Olam International Ltd said on Friday its
second-quarter earnings rose 6.1 percent, buoyed by a strong
performance in its food categories.
Olam, which handles products including edible nuts, coffee,
cotton and packaged foods, posted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of S$285.1 million ($204
million). Net profit of S$94.7 million was more than double the
figure from a year earlier.
Gains in the food units were partially offset by declining
profits in industrial materials, Olam company said.
($1 = 1.3974 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)