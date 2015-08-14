SINGAPORE Aug 14 Singapore-based agricultural firm Olam International Ltd said on Friday its second-quarter earnings rose 6.1 percent, buoyed by a strong performance in its food categories.

Olam, which handles products including edible nuts, coffee, cotton and packaged foods, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of S$285.1 million ($204 million). Net profit of S$94.7 million was more than double the figure from a year earlier.

Gains in the food units were partially offset by declining profits in industrial materials, Olam company said.

($1 = 1.3974 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)