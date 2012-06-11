SINGAPORE, June 11 Shares of Olam International
Ltd surged 8 percent to the highest in nearly three
weeks after the commodities firm announced a share buyback
program, a move which analysts said signalled the management's
confidence in the company's outlook.
"The whole market is up today and all the high-beta stocks
are rallying," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB Research.
"But the management's move to introduce a share buyback program
is a very strong signal that they believe the valuations are
cheap and they remain confident in the group's long-term
prospects."
Olam shares rose as much as 8 percent to S$1.755, the
highest since May 23, while the broader Straits Times Index
gained 1.8 percent. Olam topped index gainers.
Olam shares took a beating in the last few weeks, along with
other commodity-related stocks, on concerns about the impact of
a slowing global economy. The shares were down 24 percent so far
this year as of Friday's close versus a 3.5 percent rise in the
market.
Olam may buy up to 10.0 percent of its total number of
issued shares, or up to 244,230,986 shares, at a maximum price
of 105 percent of the average closing price of the last five
market days at the time of acquisition, the company said in a
statement late on Friday.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)