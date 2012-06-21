SINGAPORE, June 21 Shares of Olam International Ltd fell as much as 4.6 percent on Thursday after the Singapore commodity trader said its chief financial officer has resigned.

By 0106 GMT, Olam shares were 3.1 percent lower at S$1.90, with 5 million shares traded, making it the most actively traded stock by value.

Olam's CFO Ravi Kumar is leaving the company at the end of July to pursue a career outside the agri-commodity sector, it said. Kumar has led the corporate finance and treasury function for Olam for almost 20 years, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)