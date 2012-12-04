SINGAPORE Dec 4 Shares of Olam International
Ltd jumped more than eight percent after the
commodities trader, which is battling short-seller Muddy Waters,
announced an issue of bonds and warrants backed by state
investor Temasek Holdings.
Olam is issuing a nominal $750 million of 6.75 percent
five-year bonds at a price of 95 percent, raising $712.5
million.
The deal is to be offered pro rata to Olam shareholders and
Temasek Holdings, which has a 16 percent stake, and
said it would buy rights not taken up by other investors.
Olam shares rose as much as 8.6 percent to S$1.71, their
highest level since Nov. 22.
"This is a swift and decisive move which will likely relieve
debt pressure, but may come at a price of eroding minority
shareholders' confidence in the longer-term," Maybank Kim Eng
said.
