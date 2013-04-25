SINGAPORE, April 25 Olam International Ltd
, propped up by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings after worries mounted over its high debt, said
it will halve its capital spending in 2014 to 2016, cut its
stake in an urea plant in Gabon and reduce its debt levels.
The Singapore-based agricultural commodities company, which
came under attack from short-seller Muddy Waters last November
and was forced to raise cash as its stock and bond prices
tumbled, has been under pressure from investors to rein in its
expansion plans.
"It will reduce capex by more than S$1 billion ($804
million) to between S$1.2 billion and S$1.6 billion from the
earlier capex plan of S$2.2 billion to S$2.6 billion over the
same period," the company said in a statement after releasing
its strategy review on Thursday.
Olam plans to become free cash flow positive by the year
ending June 2014. It will also seek to cut its stake in its
Gabon fertiliser business, its biggest investment.
Olam's fortunes are increasingly tied to Temasek, which
became Olam's top shareholder with a 24 percent stake, up from
16 percent, after subscribing to a $712.5 million cash call in
January.