* New strategy to break from heavy debt-fuelled spending
* Aims to turn free cash-flow positive in 2014, one year
ahead of target
* Temasek says comfortable with Olam's credit position
* Olam to scale down operations in some small businesses
* Olam now listening to investors, aiming to show results
-analyst
By Eveline Danubrata and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, April 25 Olam International Ltd
, propped up by Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings after worries mounted over its high debt, bowed to
investor pressure and said it will nearly halve its capital
spending over the next three years and trim its businesses.
The Singapore-based agricultural commodities company, which
came under attack from short-seller Muddy Waters last November
and was forced to raise cash as its stock and bond prices
tumbled, has been urged to rein in its global expansion plans
and generate more cash.
Olam - whose new top shareholder Temasek has put
its own reputation on the line and wants a secure foothold in
the commodities sector - said the more prudent approach would
assure its future.
"We feel that we have a very clear plan and we feel we will
become a much stronger company," Olam Chief Executive Officer
Sunny Verghese told Reuters on the sidelines of a news
conference, where he announced the company's shift in strategy.
Olam is aiming to be free cash-flow positive by the year to
June 2014, one year earlier than previously forecast, and
delayed a target of reaching $1 billion in net profit by 2016.
It will also seek to cut its stake in a Gabon fertiliser
plant, its biggest investment, which has been delayed by about a
year.
After five months of firefighting since Muddy Waters issued
scathing criticisms of Olam's business practices and debt
levels, sparking a slide in its stock and debt prices, Verghese
said he thought the worst was over.
Muddy Waters, however, was unconvinced.
"Olam is now saying the right things, and one hopes they're
sincere. However, we question whether this is too little, too
late given Olam's existing debt load and asset quality," the
short-seller said in an emailed statement.
TEMASEK WATCHING
Mandated by the Kewalram Chanrai Group to start Olam in
1989, Verghese spearheaded the company's expansion beyond
trading, into the production and processing of agricultural
commodities from cotton to coffee to cashew nuts.
Olam's fortunes are increasingly tied to Temasek, which
became its biggest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, up from
16 percent, after subscribing to a $712.5 million cash call in
January.
In a brief statement, Temasek said it was comfortable with
Olam's credit positions and its longer-term prospects.
The state investor has been increasing its exposure to the
global commodities and energy sector.
"Temasek is looking at resources with a long-term view,"
said Song Seng Wun, a regional economist at CIMB Research.
"Commodity prices may be wobbling all over the place now,
but when the global economy returns to a 'normal growth' path,
then demand for resources will surely pick up. So it is cheaper
for Temasek to be early."
Olam had promised Thursday's strategic review more than two
months ago, as it sought to reassure investors and control the
damage from worries stirred by Muddy Waters' allegations, which
triggered a 22 percent drop in Olam shares in ensuing weeks and
pushed its bond prices lower.
The strategy of adding on more production and processing
capabilities had loaded Olam with debt as it bought flour mills
and other assets, including a dairy business in Uruguay and
almond assets in Australia.
But the company signalled it will moderate its
acquisitiveness, cutting planned capital spending for the period
from 2014 to 2016 by S$1 billion ($804 million) or more, to
between S$1.2 billion and S$1.6 billion. That compares with an
earlier spending plan of S$2.2 billion to S$2.6 billion.
"Olam wants to first let the numbers show there is delivery
before they move back to the original path of growth by M&A,"
said Roger Tan, head of SIAS Research.
"Olam has learned from the Muddy Waters episode the
importance of regular communication with investors, especially
because of their complex business model."