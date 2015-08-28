* Olam to use funds for key acquisitions
By Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Mitsubishi Corp's
decision to spend $1.1 billion for one fifth of Olam
International is a key vote of confidence that will
allow the Singapore agri-trader to exploit M&A opportunities
thrown up by the slump in the global commodities market.
The deal will also help Olam, whose accounting practices
were attacked in 2012 by short seller Muddy Waters before it was
rescued by Singapore state investor Temasek, make greater
inroads into Japan while gaining a hand in building businesses
in Africa.
Olam's shares shot 9 percent higher on Friday, although the
the stock, which has a limited free float, remained below the
Japanese trading house's purchase price of S$2.75 per share.
Olam is eager to take advantage of depressed valuations in
commodities industries and Chief Executive Sunny Verghese told a
media and analysts' conference call that it would be doing fewer
but more meaning transactions than in the past.
"This gives us dry powder to take advantage of the market
situation that has currently emerged," he said.
Olam, one of the world's leading traders in commodities such
as coffee, cocoa and rice, said it picked Mitsubishi in a
competitive bidding process and the firms would explore
strategic partnerships. It declined to provide the names of the
other bidders.
Mitsubishi, one of Japan's biggest trading houses, said the
tie-up will help combine the group's processing, manufacturing
and downstream business experience with Olam's extensive
sustainable raw material supply platforms.
LESSONS FOR NOBLE?
Under the deal, which had been flagged by Reuters on
Thursday, Mitsubishi will become Olam's second-biggest
shareholder after Temasek.
Olam will issue new shares to Mitsubishi, amounting to about
12 percent of its enlarged share capital while the remaining 8
percent will be purchased from KC Group, a company belonging to
the Olam's founding family.
Temasek's stake will be diluted to 51.4 percent from 58.4
percent while the KC Group holding will fall to 4.8 percent from
14.6 percent.
The investment comes at a time when fellow commodity trader
Noble Group Ltd is starting to see a recovery in its
shares after its accounting practices also came under attack
this year. Noble's CEO has said the company is open to selling
core businesses.
"Commodity traders are under pressure in this current market
due to concerns about leverage. The fact that one of the
commodity firms has bolstered its balance sheet should be a
signal for others to do the same," said Nirgunan Tiruchelvam, an
analyst at Religare Capital Markets.
