June 28 Anglo-South African financial services
group Old Mutual, which has announced an overhaul of
its businesses, said it could list separate entities on both the
London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.
The company, which said in March that it would split into
its four main businesses, said one of the entities would mainly
comprise the group's wealth operations and was likely to be
formed through a demerger.
Old Mutual, which said the planned separation is expected to
complete by the end of 2018, said the second listed entity would
be made up of its emerging markets operations, set up as a new
South African holding company.
Old Mutual said it plans to distribute a "significant
proportion" of its stake in Nedbank Group Ltd to the
shareholders of the new South African holding company.
The FTSE 100 company also said it plans to continue
cutting its 65.8 percent stake in its asset management arm,
OMAM.
"Increased market volatility following the referendum
decision to leave the EU does not affect our strategy although
it may impact the performance of the underlying businesses,"
Chief Executive Bruce Hemphill said.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)