* Will consider upping stake in Indian joint venture
* Competition rising for African insurance business
* U.S. fund management arm looking to acquire money managers
* Happy with governance and stake size at Ecobank
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 8 Anglo-South African financial
services firm Old Mutual will discuss with partner Kotak
Mahindra upping its stake in their Indian joint
insurance venture following a rule change, Old Mutual's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Old Mutual is also still looking to expand in sub-Saharan
Africa, Julian Roberts told Reuters in an interview, though
prices were rising for insurance businesses, as European and
South African firms compete for a slice of this underpenetrated
market.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resorted to a
rarely-used executive decree last month to enable foreign firms
to increase their stakes in insurance joint ventures to 49
percent from 26 percent.
Old Mutual currently has a 26 percent stake in its joint
venture.
"I am a real fan of India," Roberts said, though he added
that the market was currently a difficult one, with regulation
curtailing business.
"We will be considering over the next few months with our
partners whether we are going to change that shareholding."
India has 24 life insurance companies, all joint ventures
with foreign partners.
In Africa, Old Mutual has spent 700 million rand ($61
million) of a 5 billion rand programme to acquire businesses in
sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.
Roberts said he was prepared to wait to buy businesses at
the right price, that can generate returns on equity of around
16 percent on a five-year horizon.
"The multiples people are paying are astronomical - we do
not want to overpay."
The firm would not need to raise share capital for
acquisitions, as its businesses had low leverage and were strong
cash generators. It could also issue more debt to finance
expansion, Roberts said.
Old Mutual is the majority owner of Nedbank, which
late last year took a 20 percent stake in pan-African lender
Ecobank.
Ecobank removed its chief executive in March 2014 in a
crisis over corporate governance.
Roberts said he was satisfied with Ecobank's governance and
with the size of Nedbank's stake.
"I am absolutely happy that those days are well behind
them," he said, adding that "we are happy where we are with the
stake that we've got".
In the United States, Old Mutual brought its fund management
arm OM Asset Management to market last year, but still
owns 78 percent of it. Roberts is chair of the asset management
firm.
OM Asset Management was looking to acquire more asset
managers, Roberts said, adding the parent company would be
prepared to scale back its majority holding in future.
"I accept there is a time when we probably will not have
control of that business but....that's a decision for (in) 2-3
years."
Old Mutual also has businesses in Latin America and China.
Roberts said the Chinese financial services sector was
competitive but added: "You know that if you ever get out of
China you'll never get back in again."
($1 = 11.5530 rand)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)