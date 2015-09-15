LONDON, Sept 15 One of incoming Old Mutual
chief executive Bruce Hemphill's first tasks will be to
pick a new chief operating officer, after Paul Hanratty resigned
on Tuesday.
Hanratty's resignation from the Anglo-South African
financial services group follows the departure of chief
executive Julian Roberts earlier this year.
Roberts will be replaced in November by Hemphill, a former
Standard Bank executive.
Hemphill will choose Hanratty's successor, an Old Mutual
spokesman said.
Hanratty will work and remain on the board until the company
announces its preliminary results in March, Old Mutual said in a
statement.
Julian Ide, the chief executive of Old Mutual Global
Investors, also left last month. Star manager Richard Buxton has
taken on the chief executive role of the asset manager.
Old Mutual's share price was unchanged at 189.5 pence at
0856 GMT. The firm reported a 20 percent rise in operating
profits in the first half.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Louise Heavens)