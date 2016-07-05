July 5 Old Mutual Global Investors, a wealth management unit of Old Mutual Plc, hired Gerard Clancy as head of sales, South East Asia.

Clancy, who joins from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, will be based in Singapore and report to Carol Wong, managing director, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)