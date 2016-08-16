BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 16 Old Mutual Global Investors, a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, appointed Richard Mo to the newly created position of head of China, effective Monday.
Mo, based in Hong Kong, will report to Carol Wong, managing director, Asia Pacific.
Mo joins from JP Morgan Asset Management Ltd, where he worked for past 16 years, most recently as head of China retail business. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.