May 19 Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI), a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, appointed Rob Weatherston as Japanese equity manager in the Hong Kong-based Asian equities team.

Weatherston, who will manage the Old Mutual Japanese equity fund from June 17, has worked with BlackRock Inc.

OMGI has assets under management of 26 billion pounds ($38.08 billion) as of March 31. ($1 = 0.6828 pounds) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)