MOVES-FTI Capital appoints CEO and managing directors
May 22 Business advisory firm FTI Consulting Inc appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.
May 19 Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI), a unit of South Africa-based Old Mutual Plc, appointed Rob Weatherston as Japanese equity manager in the Hong Kong-based Asian equities team.
Weatherston, who will manage the Old Mutual Japanese equity fund from June 17, has worked with BlackRock Inc.
OMGI has assets under management of 26 billion pounds ($38.08 billion) as of March 31. ($1 = 0.6828 pounds) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Department of Justice and Citigroup Inc said on Monday that they have settled a criminal investigation into violations of anti-money laundering rules and the Bank Secrecy Act at the bank's Banamex USA unit.