By Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON Oct 11 Financial services group Old
Mutual Plc's UK asset management business posted a sharp
drop in third-quarter client inflows and higher investment
platform costs, as its parent prepares to split into its four
main businesses.
Old Mutual Wealth's net client cash flows fell to 900
million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the quarter to Sept. 30 from
2.3 billion pounds a year earlier, Anglo-South African parent
Old Mutual said.
"We expect markets to remain difficult for some time given
the uncertain conditions surrounding the UK's exit from the
European Union," Old Mutual Wealth CEO Paul Feeney said in a
statement.
Net client cash flows fell to 4.1 billion pounds in the
first nine months from 4.6 billion in the same period last year.
Old Mutual Wealth will spend a further 200 to 225 million
pounds to create a new investment platform, in addition to 225
million pounds spent to end-June, Old Mutual said in a separate
statement ahead of a capital markets day.
The unit will also suspend work on building a platform for
its business closed to new investment.
"Negatively, the costs of migrating the UK operations to a
new funds platform appear to have escalated again," analysts at
KBW said in a note to clients.
Old Mutual's shares were down 5 percent at 1238 GMT to 198.8
pence, the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 index.
South African-focused stocks such as Old Mutual were already
under pressure on Tuesday on news Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan would face fraud charges.
Old Mutual Wealth's funds under management rose by 14
percent in the first nine months, to 119 billion pounds ($148
billion).
Ahead of its planned break-up, Old Mutual Plc said it would
continue to cut its 66 percent stake in its U.S. business OM
Asset Management.
For its other three businesses, Old Mutual repeated its
preferred break-up option to list its UK and emerging market
units and sell some of its stake in South African bank Nedbank
.
It said the distribution of the Nedbank stake might occur
after its break-up target date of end-2018.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
