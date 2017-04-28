April 28 Financial services group Old Mutual
Plc's UK asset management business reported its higher
ever quarter for client inflows and funds under management for
the first three months of the year, citing increased demand for
its services and platform.
Old Mutual Wealth forecast that markets would remain
volatile and challenging in the medium term, especially until
the outcome of Britain's June general election and more detail
of the terms of the country's exit from the EU were known.
The business's net client cash flows, excluding Old Mutual
Italy and the South African branches, rose 59 percent to 2.7
billion pounds ($3.5 billion) in the quarter ended March 31.
Its comparable funds under management jumped 6 percent to
122.3 billion pounds, Anglo-South African parent Old Mutual said
in a statement on Friday.
"We have the right solutions for these uncertain times,
particularly our multi-asset, absolute return and high alpha
product ranges... We are hopeful that this momentum will
continue throughout 2017," the unit's CEO Paul Feeney said.
In March, Old Mutual said it was on track to complete its
break-up into four parts by the end of 2018, although
improvements to IT systems at Old Mutual Wealth could take
longer and cost more than expected.
($1 = 0.7752 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)