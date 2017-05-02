LONDON May 2 The wealth management arm of
Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual
has switched provider for an IT system it said on Tuesday,
adding the change did not affect Old Mutual's break-up plans.
The firm is planning to break itself up into four parts by
the end of 2018, including a likely listing of Old Mutual
Wealth, but the cost of the platform upgrade has worried
investors.
The upgrade could take longer and cost more than initial
indications of 450 million pounds ($578.79 million), Old Mutual
chief executive Bruce Hemphill said in March.
Old Mutual Wealth has terminated its contract with IFDS for
the platform, switching to FNZ, it said in a statement, due to
"increased concerns about further extended timescales, quality
of delivery and consequential increased costs".
It said it had incurred costs for the upgrade of 330 million
pounds as at end-April 2017.
Preliminary costs for the FNZ system are 120-160 million
pounds, Old Mutual Wealth said, and it should be operational by
late 2018/early 2019, "with migration to follow swiftly
thereafter".
($1 = 0.7775 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)