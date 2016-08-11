Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 Old Mutual Plc
H1 pretax profit 608 million stg versus 683 million stg year ago.
First interim dividend of 2.67p.
Second interim dividend expected to be in mid to upper end of cover range of 2.5 to 3.5 times aop.
Nccf of £3.5 billion (excluding rogge), down 13% in constant currencies; fum (excluding rogge) at £342.7 billion up 4% in constant currencies.
Old Mutual Asset Mgt funds under management of$218.8 billion, up 3 percent (FY 2015: $212.4 billion).
Capital markets event to be held on October 11, 2016 in London, including presentations from each business.
Nedbank H1 headline diluted EPS rose 1.6 percent to $11.19.
Says making good progress with managed separation strategy announced in March 2016 and which it expects to be materially complete by end of 2018.
Pretax adjusted operating profit (aop) of 708 million pounds, down 9 percent in constant currencies, down 22 percent in reported currency.
Redesign of head office with new purpose of supporting managed separation: around 50 percent headcount reduction by year-end, leading to a 10 million pounds run rate saving from 2017.
An uncertain environment continues in our three largest markets of South Africa, UK and U.S., which may lead to further challenges
Emerging markets business - Nccf of $(0.5) billion
Emerging markets business - IFRS pretax loss of 17 million pounds (h1 2015: £(27) million), following disposal write-offs and it expenditure.
Emerging markets business - H1 profit after tax 3 billion ZAR versus 3.0 billion a year ago. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)