* Operating profit down 9 pct
* FCA announced probe of six firms in March
(Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Aug 11 Investigations into Old Mutual
by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) could
delay its break-up plans, its chief executive said on Thursday
as it reported a nine percent fall in first-half operating
profit.
Old Mutual plans to break into four parts comprising its
South African bank Nedbank and U.S., UK and emerging
markets businesses.
The financial services provider said on Thursday it was on
track to complete the process by the end of 2018.
Old Mutual Wealth is one of UK six insurance firms placed
under investigation earlier this year over the treatment of
long-time insurance customers.
"These things take time...it is theoretically possible that
it could impact (the break-up timetable)," CEO Bruce Hemphill
told Reuters by phone, adding there was leeway for the break-up
process to extend beyond 2018. "We've got the flexibility."
The firm's preferred option is to list its wealth and
emerging markets businesses although it hasn't ruled out sales
of the firms.
Analysts say the wealth business should carry a price tag of
at least three billion pounds.
Hemphill said the FCA's probe could affect the value of the
wealth business if it requires Old Mutual to compensate
customers.
Deutsche Bank's sale of British insurer Abbey Life is facing
delays as bidders struggle to decide on a valuation due to the
FCA investigations, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters earlier this year.
The FCA has not given any timing for the completion of its
investigations.
Old Mutual reported a 9 percent drop in first-half adjusted
operating profit to 709 million pounds ($922.34 million), short
of the 769 million forecast by analysts in a company-supplied
poll.
"An uncertain environment continues in our three largest
markets of South Africa, UK and U.S. which may lead to further
challenges," the firm said in a trading statement.
Old Mutual shares were down 5.9 percent to 212 pence by 0759
GMT, making it one of the worst performers in the FTSE 100 index
.
"Whilst we acknowledge the strategic rationale for a
break-up, we are yet to be convinced that it will add value to
shareholders in the near term," Bernstein analysts said in a
note.
The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.67 pence
per share, a one percent rise on a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7687 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and Jason
Neely)