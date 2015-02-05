LONDON Feb 5 London-based hedge fund Old Park Capital's $300 million Maestro Managed Futures Strategy returned 0.53 percent in January, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.

The Eurekahedge CTA/Managed Futures Hedge Fund Index, meanwhile, rose 4.7 percent in January.

The strategy makes money by arbitraging differences in price between a number of cash and futures markets created by the extended trading session for futures contracts.

Volatility increased at the beginning of January, after a third rejection by Greece's Parliament of the former Greek Prime Minister's choice for President, and at the end of the month after the country's radical Left party won in snap elections.

Between both events, the launch of quantitative easing by the European Central Bank acted to dampen volatility, the fund firm said.

"Performance-wise, Maestro reacted accordingly with a reasonably good start of the month, more mitigated returns in the middle of the month and a solid finish," said Old Park Capital's chief investment officer, Bruno Pannetier.

Looking ahead, Pannetier said the major themes that drove market behaviour in January - divergent monetary policies and currency wars; the end of the commodities super-cycle; and concerns about growth and political risk in Europe - would likely continue for the remainder of the year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)