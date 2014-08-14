UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG : * Says H1 net income (profit) EUR 12.1 million versus EUR 13.3 million year ago * Says 30.06 tier I capital ratio EUR 9.8 million versus EUR 9.5 million year
ago * Says H1 interest income of EUR 119.0 million versus EUR 118.5 million year
ago * Says H1 profit before tax of EUR 18.2 million versus EUR 18.7 million in H1
2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.