BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
March 27 Old Mutual Plc
* Announces sale of Skandia Germany and Skandia Austria
* Expected to complete by end of Q3 of 2014
* Consideration for transaction is eur 220 million in cash, plus interest to completion
* Proceeds will be retained by group for general corporate purposes
* As at Dec 31, market consistent embedded value (MCEV) of Skandia Germany and Skandia Austria businesses was approximately £262 million
* Sale to a Cinven and Hannover Re acquisition vehicle
* Cinven and Hannover Re have an unconditional agreement to acquire Heidelberger Leben, on completion Cinven and Hannover Re acquisition vehicle will be renamed Heidelberger Leben Group London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment