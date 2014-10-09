Oct 9 Old Mutual Plc :

* Announces that initial public offering of 22,000,000 ordinary shares of OM Asset Management has been priced at $14.00 per share

* Gross proceeds realised by Old Mutual will be $308 million

* Proceeds after offering costs will be used for general corporate purposes

* BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book running managers for offering