BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 revenue expected at 975 thousand euros
* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year
Oct 9 Old Mutual Plc :
* Announces that initial public offering of 22,000,000 ordinary shares of OM Asset Management has been priced at $14.00 per share
* Gross proceeds realised by Old Mutual will be $308 million
* Proceeds after offering costs will be used for general corporate purposes
* BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book running managers for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Completes acquisition of 100 percent of Socoupa SA, a Swiss-based company, which holds - as a single asset - 77.24 percent of Grupo Muntadas SA