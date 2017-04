Oct 17 Old Mutual Plc :

* Old Mutual Plc announces acquisition of Quilter Cheviot

* Old Mutual Wealth will acquire Quilter Cheviot for a consideration of up to £585 million

* Transaction is expected to meet group's ROE target range of 12 to 15% and generate annual group synergies of £15 million by 2017