LONDON Nov 5 Old Mutual Asset Management Q3 results - majority owned subsidiary of Old Mutual.

* Economic net income of $37.6 million ($0.31 per share) for quarter, up 19% from comparative quarter in 2013

* Aum of $214 billion at september 30, 2014, up 16% from september 30, 2013

* Net client cash flows of $3.1 billion for quarter and $5.7 billion for year-to-date

* Partial exercise of ipo green shoe for 2,231,375 shares