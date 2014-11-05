UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
LONDON Nov 5 Old Mutual Asset Management Q3 results - majority owned subsidiary of Old Mutual.
* Economic net income of $37.6 million ($0.31 per share) for quarter, up 19% from comparative quarter in 2013
* Aum of $214 billion at september 30, 2014, up 16% from september 30, 2013
* Net client cash flows of $3.1 billion for quarter and $5.7 billion for year-to-date
* Partial exercise of ipo green shoe for 2,231,375 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.