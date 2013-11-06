LONDON Nov 6 Anglo-South African financial
conglomerate Old Mutual PLC said its assets have risen
14 percent in the year to date, boosted by rising markets and
positive client net cash flows.
In an earnings statement for the three months to September
30 on Wednesday, Old Mutual said it saw healthy sales in its
emerging markets and UK businesses as well as growth in its
investment management arm.
"Our strong momentum continued with a third consecutive
quarter of positive net client cash flow in all our businesses,"
Chief Executive Julian Roberts said.
Gross sales for the group were up 11 percent at 6.5 billion
pounds while net client cash flow was 2.6 billion pounds over
the period.
Funds under management were up 14 percent over the year to
date at 287.5 billion pounds.