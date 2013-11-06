LONDON Nov 6 Anglo-South African financial conglomerate Old Mutual PLC said its assets have risen 14 percent in the year to date, boosted by rising markets and positive client net cash flows.

In an earnings statement for the three months to September 30 on Wednesday, Old Mutual said it saw healthy sales in its emerging markets and UK businesses as well as growth in its investment management arm.

"Our strong momentum continued with a third consecutive quarter of positive net client cash flow in all our businesses," Chief Executive Julian Roberts said.

Gross sales for the group were up 11 percent at 6.5 billion pounds while net client cash flow was 2.6 billion pounds over the period.

Funds under management were up 14 percent over the year to date at 287.5 billion pounds.