BRIEF-Sterling Bank reports Q1 pretax profit of 2.02 bln naira
* Q1 bank profit before income tax of 2.02 billion naira versus 2.81 billion naira year ago
LONDON, Sept 23 Old Mutual Global Investors said on Tuesday that fund manager Ashton Bradbury will retire at the end of the year.
Tim Service, deputy fund manager of the investment firm's UK specialist equity hedge fund, will become co-manager of the fund and take over the running of the fund after Bradbury's retirement, the firm said in a statement.
Old Mutual Global Investors managed 17 billion pounds ($27.90 billion) at the end of June. (1 US dollar = 0.6094 British pound) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA