* Expects continued strong operational H2 performance
* Announces 270 mln stg goodwill impairment charge at U.S.
arm
* To return 1 bln stg to shareholders via special dividend
* Old Mutual's London-listed shares up more than 2 percent
LONDON, Feb 3 Financial services group Old
Mutual unveiled plans to return 1 billion
pounds ($1.58 billion) to shareholders via a special dividend,
in the wake of last year's sale of its Nordic business.
Old Mutual said it would use the proceeds of that disposal,
which saw the Nordic units sold to mutual insurer Skandia Liv
for around 22.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.34 billion), for the
special dividend payout.
The remaining 1.1 billion pounds from that sale would be
used to cut the company's debt.
Old Mutual, whose businesses range from insurance to banking
and asset management, also issued a trading update in which it
said it expected another "strong operational performance" in the
second half of its 2011 financial year.
However, it would book a 270 million pound goodwill
impairment charge due to slower growth at its American division.
Old Mutual's London-listed shares were up 2.7 percent in
early afternoon trade on Friday, outperforming a 0.5 percent
gain in Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index.