LONDON, May 10 Anglo-South African insurer Old Mutual reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, as growth in emerging markets partly offset a downturn in economically troubled Europe.

The insurer, asset manager and bank, which operates in 30 countries, had life insurance sales of 269 million pounds ($433 million) in the three months to March, down 10 percent and compared with a forecast for 262 million in a company poll.

Weaker investor confidence in Europe contributed towards a 21 percent sales slump at Old Mutual's wealth management arm, the insurer said, partly offset by a 10 percent increase in emerging markets, led by South Africa, its historic home.

Heavily indebted European countries have been slashing spending in an effort to retain creditors' confidence, weighing on economic growth across the continent and deterring consumers from saving and investing.

Old Mutual, which has since 2009 been selling assets to cut debt and boost its share price, said a planned disposal of its majority stake in South African lender Nedbank remained hampered by a depressed global banking sector.

"The banking world generally has still got a long way to go before stability comes through. So, there is no change, I think, in the position externally," chief executive Julian Roberts told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

A planned $8 billion sale of Old Mutual's 52 percent Nedbank holding to HSBC fell through in 2010, and the group has said it aims to offload the stake when conditions allow, freeing it up to focus on insurance and asset management.

Old Mutual also unveiled net client cash inflows of 3.7 billion pounds for the first three months, compared with outflows of 2.8 billion in the 2011 period and better than the 1.1 billion pound outflow expected by analysts.

The improvement was driven by its U.S. funds arm, earmarked for an initial public offering, which turned outflows of 600 million pounds a year ago into an inflow of 2.6 billion pounds thanks to a better investment performance.

Old Mutual shares were up 1.5 percent at 146 pence by 0750 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent higher European insurance sector index.

The stock has risen 7.3 percent since the start of the year, beating a 4.5 percent increase for the wider European sector.