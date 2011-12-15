* Selling unit to Skandia Liv for 22.5 bln SEK
* Old Mutual says sale will help it cut debt
LONDON Dec 15 Insurer Old Mutual
is planning to sell its Nordic business to Skandia Liv
for 22.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion), to cut debt and
return surplus capital from the deal to shareholders.
The businesses being sold comprise Old Mutual's long-term
savings and banking operations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden
operating under the Skandia brand.
"The sale of Nordic to Skandia Liv represents a truly unique
opportunity to create value for both Skandia Liv's policyholders
and Old Mutual's shareholders through unlocking significant
synergies from the combination of Skandia Liv and Nordic," chief
executive Julian Roberts said on Thursday.
Old Mutual said it expected to complete the sale towards the
end of the first quarter of 2012.
Old Mutual has recently embarked on a programme of selling
off businesses which it feels are no longer core parts of its
operation.
It sold its American life insurance business to hedge fund
Harbinger this year and remains keen on selling its stake in
South African lender Nedbank.
Old Mutual investors have complained that the market value
of the group, which runs banking, insurance and asset management
operations in 33 countries, is below the combined standalone
value of its businesses, weighed by a "conglomerate discount".