June 5 Old Mutual Global Investors said on
Friday it will change subadvisors for its total return fund to
Janus Capital Group Inc, restoring a longstanding
relationship with fund manager Bill Gross.
Old Mutual's $272 million fund had been subadvised by
Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco), where Gross had
managed the fund for more than 12 years, according to a
statement. A subadvisor is an outside money manager.
Old Mutual said it believes the "change of fund manager is
in the best interest of clients who originally chose to be
invested with Bill," in a statement forwarded by Janus Capital
Group.
Gross left Pimco, the company he co-founded more than forty
years ago, in September after his relationship with the firm
soured amid poor performance and large fund outflows. He joined
Janus shortly thereafter.
"Old Mutual is an 'old friend' that always had faith in me
at PIMCO and now has expressed confidence in me at Janus. They
will get our best efforts and sincere thanks for the
opportunity," Gross said in a statement.
