By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 5 Old Mutual Global Investors
said on Friday it will change subadvisers for its total return
fund from Pacific Investment Management Co to Janus Capital
Group Inc, restoring a longstanding relationship with
Bill Gross.
Old Mutual's $272 million fund had been subadvised by
Pimco, where Gross had managed the fund for more than 12 years,
according to a statement. A subadviser is an outside money
manager.
Old Mutual said in a statement on its website that it
believes the "change of fund manager is in the best interest of
clients who originally chose to be invested with Bill."
A spokesman at Newport Beach, California-based Pimco
declined to comment.
Gross abruptly quit Pimco, the company he co-founded more
than 40 years ago, in September after his relationship with the
firm soured amid mediocre performance and record fund outflows
from the Pimco Total Return Fund as well as clashes with other
top executives. He joined Janus shortly after.
"Old Mutual is an 'old friend' that always had faith in me
at Pimco and now has expressed confidence in me at Janus. They
will get our best efforts and sincere thanks for the
opportunity," Gross said in a statement.
Gross' $1.5 billion Janus Global Unconstrained Fund
has not been a huge beneficiary of Pimco's cash
withdrawals. In April, the fund attracted just $58.6 million in
net new cash and posted below-average returns.
"Bill Gross obviously has a brand that resonates with
investors but to gather major assets, investors want more - more
of a longer track record with more success," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of ETF & mutual fund research at S&P
Capital IQ Global Markets Intelligence.
The Pimco Total Return Fund, which Gross had managed, shed
more than an estimated $180 billion in net assets between
mid-2013 and May 2015. Total firm assets under management fell
approximately 15 percent from $1.88 trillion as of September
2014 to $1.59 trillion as of March 2015.
Gross' Janus Global Unconstrained Fund is down 0.44 percent
so far this year, underperforming its peer category by 1.77
percentage points and lagging 93 percent of its nontraditional
bond category, according to Morningstar data as of June 4.
For its part, the Pimco Total Return Fund is up 2.11 percent
this year, lagging 51 percent of its intermediate-term bond
category.
A Janus spokeswoman said flow figures for Gross' Janus
Global Unconstrained Fund were not yet available.
