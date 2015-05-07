May 7 British asset management company Old
Mutual Global Investors named Dominik Issler head of its
Zurich-based business covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Issler joined Old Mutual last week from Martin Currie
Investment Management, owned by Legg Mason Inc. He worked
as Martin Currie's director and regional head based in
Switzerland from 2010.
Old Mutual manages $3 billion in client assets in Europe and
serves institutions, wealth managers, private banks, family
offices and pension funds.
Issler has also worked as ABN AMRO Asset Management's Swiss
chief executive and as the head of Swiss institutional business
at Schroder Investment Management.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)