LONDON Feb 27 Anglo-South African financial
services firm Old Mutual said on Friday its operating
profit for 2014 rose 16 percent to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.47
billion), just above analysts' expectations.
Adjusted operating pre-tax profits in constant currency
terms were forecast at 1.56 billion pounds in a poll provided by
the company.
Net client cash flow was 4.9 billion pounds, with funds
under management rising 6 percent in constant currency terms, to
319 billion pounds.
The firm said it would pay a final dividend of 6.25 pence
per share, with a total dividend of 8.7 pence, in line with
forecasts.
($1 = 0.6481 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)