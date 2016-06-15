LONDON, June 15 Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended clients to approve Old Mutual's break-up remuneration policy, it said in a report on Wednesday.

The Anglo-South African financial services company, which is planning to break itself into four parts, is proposing paying chief executive Bruce Hemphill a maximum 1,000 percent of his 2016 base salary of 900,000 pounds ($1.28 million) in the firm's managed separation incentive plan.

Shareholders will vote on the policy at a general meeting following the company's annual general meeting on June 28.

($1 = 0.7041 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)