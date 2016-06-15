BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
LONDON, June 15 Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended clients to approve Old Mutual's break-up remuneration policy, it said in a report on Wednesday.
The Anglo-South African financial services company, which is planning to break itself into four parts, is proposing paying chief executive Bruce Hemphill a maximum 1,000 percent of his 2016 base salary of 900,000 pounds ($1.28 million) in the firm's managed separation incentive plan.
Shareholders will vote on the policy at a general meeting following the company's annual general meeting on June 28.
($1 = 0.7041 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO