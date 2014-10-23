(Refiles to add reporters' contact information with no changes
Oct 23 Money manager Old Mutual Global Investors
(OMGI) said it would merge its Old Mutual Property Fund into
Henderson Global Investors' Henderson UK Property OEIC, forming
a 2.7 billion pound ($4.32 billion) fund.
The fund will continue to be managed by TIAA Henderson Real
Estate after the merger, OMGI and Henderson Global Investors
said in a joint statement. The combined portfolio would have 108
properties.
The Henderson fund has assets under management of about 2.3
billion pounds and is run by Ainslie McLennan and Marcus
Langlands Pearse, while the Old Mutual fund has 437 million
pounds worth of assets under management and is run by CBRE
Global Investors.
OMGI is the asset management division of finance group Old
Mutual Plc's wealth manager.
The news comes a week after the wealth manager, Old Mutual
Wealth, said it would buy money manager Quilter Cheviot from
European private equity house Bridgepoint, strengthening its
focus on richer customers.
