May 21 Mortgage insurer Old Republic
International Corp said it sold a 20.6 percent stake in
its recently formed Republic Financial Indemnity Group Inc
(RFIG) division and plans to spin off all of the unit's common
stock as a taxable dividend to its shareholders.
RFIG was formed in March when the company combined its
money-losing consumer credit indemnity and mortgage guaranty
insurance units in preparation for a possible spin-off.
The company, which sold the stake in the unit to a group led
by its President Christopher Nard, said the spinoff will
establish RFIG as a separate publicly traded company.
Nard will resign from all his positions in Old Republic and
take over as the president and CEO of RFIG. Scott Rager,
president of the company's general insurance unit, will replace
Nard as president of the holding company.
Old Republic shares closed at $8.81 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.