June 26 Old Republic International said
it was unlikely regulators would seize its money-losing mortgage
insurance business and played down the possibility of a
liquidity crisis, after the company abandoned plans to spin off
the unit.
"We're comfortable, based on our discussions, that
receivership is not in play," Chief Executive Aldo Zucaro said
on a conference call to discuss the canceled spin-off.
Zucaro said the company had evaluated the possibility of
receivership, which would lead to an acceleration of its debt
repayments, and was confident it would be able to either
refinance its debt or amend the terms.
Old Republic on Friday canceled the spinoff and reversed the
partial leveraged buyout of the unit Republic Financial
Indemnity Group (RFIG) to a group led by its President
Christopher Nard and other individual investors, following
objections from certain stakeholders.
The spinoff and sale of the business, which includes the
money-losing consumer credit indemnity and mortgage guaranty
insurance units, would have established RFIG as a separate
publicly traded company.
The company's shares, which had fallen on news of the
canceled spinoff, were up 5 percent in mid-day trade on the New
York Stock Exchange.