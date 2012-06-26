* Does not see possibility of receivership arising
* Co says does not have funds to recapitalize MI unit
* Says on a GAAP basis, MI unit has no capital
* Shares rose as much as 5 pct
By Jochelle Mendonca and Sharanya Hrishikesh
June 26 Old Republic International
reassured investors that scrapping plans to spin off its
money-losing mortgage insurance business would not lead to a
liquidity crisis as regulators were unlikely to seize the unit.
The insurer had planned to separate the unit and had even
entered into a deal to sell a fifth of the business in a
leveraged buyout but shelved the plan following stakeholders'
objections.
The company's stakeholders include its regulators, the
government-backed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and bank customers.
Regulators in North Carolina have already placed the unit
under supervision. It is now only allowed to pay claims at 50
cents on the dollar to preserve capital, leading to investor
fears that the unit would be seized, triggering a default under
the company's debt covenants.
Old Republic eased those concerns on a conference call to
discuss the canceled spinoff.
"We're comfortable, based on our discussions (with our
regulators), that receivership is not in play," Chief Executive
Aldo Zucaro said.
He expressed confidence that the company would be able to
either refinance its debt or amend the terms, should a default
occur.
Old Republic said the mortgage insurance (MI) unit, which
stopped writing new business when its capital levels c ratered
l ast year, would continue to lose money for the next two years.
"By (2014), our total loss since 2007 will have been $1.7
billion, versus the total accumulated profit of $1.8 billion
booked in the first 26 years ... of our mortgage insurance
journey," Zucaro said.
The company said almost all its statutory capital - the
standard claims-paying metric - comes from deferred claim
payments ordered by regulators. Deferred payments count as a
liability under generally accepted accounting principles.
On a reported basis, the company said its mortgage insurance
unit has no capital and that it does not have the funds to add
to the business.
"To just keep the company solvent, you'd have to come up
with $250 million, which we are not committed to doing," a
company executive said.
UNHAPPY INVESTORS
But even as the MI unit's stakeholders got their way with
the scuttled spinoff, many Old Republic shareholders are unhappy
at the prospect of being saddled with the business for the
foreseeable future.
Investors from hedge funds SAC Capital, Anchor Capital,
Divine Capital and others grilled company executives on options
for the unit, including voluntarily placing it into
receivership.
"Why is it not better to simply spin this out and go out to
your bondholders and amend the covenants if necessary or to go
in receivership?," Darius Brawn from SAC Capital asked on the
conference call.
Even a sale of the business to investors specializing in
run-off situations, where they just manage the existing book
till the policies are exhausted, seems unlikely.
"I think the possibility of a runoff (investor) buying a
mortgage guarantee business with regulatory approval is remote,"
an Old Republic executive said on the call.
The company said it sees no need to amend its debt covenants
in advance of a seizure, something shareholders asked it to
consider, because it does not believe the default will occur.
"One of our sayings around here is that you don't just jump
off the roof because you're afraid you're going to fall off,"
CEO Zucaro said.
"We don't think we're falling off the roof. So we're not
jumping."