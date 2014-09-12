SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Óleo e Gas Participações SA,
the Brazilian oil producer that is under bankruptcy protection,
and former sister company OSX Brasil SA completed on Friday a
plan to renegotiate contractual terms related to the rental of a
ship.
In a securities filing, Óleo e Gas said OSX Brasil, a
shipbuilder controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, agreed
to reduce the daily rental fee for the OSX 3 floating
production, storage and offloading vessel to $250,000 from
$265,000.
Bonds that were sold by OSX to fund the construction of OSX
3 could be purchased by OGX Petróleo e Gas SA - which filed for
bankruptcy in November - under certain, undisclosed
circumstances, the filing added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)