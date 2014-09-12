SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Óleo e Gas Participações SA, the Brazilian oil producer that is under bankruptcy protection, and former sister company OSX Brasil SA completed on Friday a plan to renegotiate contractual terms related to the rental of a ship.

In a securities filing, Óleo e Gas said OSX Brasil, a shipbuilder controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, agreed to reduce the daily rental fee for the OSX 3 floating production, storage and offloading vessel to $250,000 from $265,000.

Bonds that were sold by OSX to fund the construction of OSX 3 could be purchased by OGX Petróleo e Gas SA - which filed for bankruptcy in November - under certain, undisclosed circumstances, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)