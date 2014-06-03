(Adds background on judge's final decision)
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 3 A majority of creditors
of Brazil's Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA approved the
terms of restructuring plan for the bankrupt oil and gas
exploration and production company, its lawyers said Tuesday.
Oléo e Gás, formerly known as OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA, filed Latin America's largest-ever
bankruptcy-protection petition in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 30.
"The challenge now is for the company to operate as a going
concern," said Sergio Bermudes, a partner at Sergio Bermudes
Advogados, which is one of the law firms representing the
company.
A judge is expected to give final approval to the plan in
the coming days or weeks. Creditors representing a minority of
the company's debt may challenge the plan because they say they
were not given equal opportunity to invest new capital into the
company.
Creditors representing 90 percent of the debt approved the
restructuring plan.
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista is still the controlling
stake-holder in the company. Batista lost almost all of his
estimated $30 billion fortune last year after shares of the
listed oil, shipbuilding, mining and logistics companies of his
Grupo EBX plunged.
The company owes about $5 billion to investors such as bond
fund Pacific Investment Management Co, suppliers such as oil
services company Schlumberger NV, and to its sister
company, shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by
Andre Grenon and Eric Walsh)