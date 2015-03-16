RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Oleo e Gas
Participações SA, a Brazilian oil company under
bankruptcy protection, on Monday said it suspended payments for
an oil-production vessel to bankrupt ship-leasing company OSX
Brasil SA for six months.
Oleo e Gas, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participações SA, said in a statement that it made the decision
after being unable to come to an agreement on Friday over future
payments to OSX for the OSX-3 floating production, storage and
offloading ship (FPSO) in a hearing before a bankruptcy judge in
Rio de Janeiro.
Oleo e Gas uses the OSX-3 to manage production at its
Tubarão Martelo oil field northeast of Rio de Janeiro in the
offshore Campos Basin.
Oleo e Gas and OSX were both part of Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista's EBX energy, mining, transportation and shipbuilding
conglomerate, which collapsed in 2013 under debt, missed oil
production targets and project delays.
Officials at OSX, which depends on Oleo e Gas for nearly all
of its revenue, were not immediately available for comment.
Oleo e Gas also said it had "amicably" agreed to take over
the operation and maintenance of OSX-3 from OSX. Oleo e Gas will
pay OSX an undisclosed amount of compensation for the company's
loss of revenue from a contract to operate and maintain the
FPSO.
On Feb. 27, Oleo e Gas said it was reviewing the viability
of oil production at Tubarão Martelo after a sharp drop in world
oil prices cut off funds needed to expand output in the field.
Without new financing, Tubarão Martelo output will fall to
about 8,000 barrels of oil a day in 2015, the company said in a
securities filing. The goal was to raise output to 12,700
barrels a day this year. Production was about 11,280 barrels a
day in January.
