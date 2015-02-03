Feb 3Olidata SpA :

* Reported on Monday it has learned the outcome of the final contract specification for signing by Consip SpA an agreement with suppliers for devilry of 40,000 PC desktops with low environmental impact for public administration services

* In coming weeks, the company will work with Consip on the six-month agreement from the start date of the agreement as well as for further six months, to accept orders for delivery to public administration services within the limit of up to 16.6 million euros excluding VAT ($18.82 million)

